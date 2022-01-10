LME copper may retest resistance at $9,789 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may retest a resistance at $9,789 per tonne this week, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9,991.

The metal is riding on a wave (c) from $9,135, which is expected to travel to $10,193.

The resistance at $9,789 triggered a shallow correction which seems to have ended around a support at $9,539.

The white candlestick on Jan. 7 suggests a continuation of the wave (c) towards $9,789.

A break below $9,539 could cause a fall to $9,385.

