ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,718 Increased By 56 (1.2%)
BR30 19,323 Increased By 42.3 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,785 Increased By 439.8 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,039 Increased By 141.1 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Indian shares rise as banking and auto stocks boost

Reuters Updated 10 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were boosted by banking and auto stocks on Monday, even as a persistent spike in new coronavirus cases weighed on investor sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.9% to 17,973.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.91% to 60,288.75 by 0459 GMT. Last week was the best for both indexes since early September.

The Nifty Auto index advanced 1.74%, adding to its more than 3% gain last week. The Nifty bank index , which underperformed the broader Nifty last year, rose 1.2%, extending its 2022 gains to more than 7%.

"With banking stocks correcting in the last few months, PSU and private lenders are currently at attractive valuations," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

The Nifty IT index rose as much as 1.26%, driven by a 3% jump in Tata Consultancy Services after the software company said it would consider a share buyback.

Top information technology firms are slated to kick off the third-quarter earnings season from Jan. 12.

Among losers, Paytm slipped 2% to 1,204.25 rupees after brokerage Macquarie cut its target price for the digital payments firm by 25% to 900 rupees.

Meanwhile, India recorded 179,723 fresh COVID-19 infections, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuelling an almost eight-fold rise in daily infections since the start of the year.

Separately, India on Friday cut its forecast for economic growth in the year to end-March to 9.2% from an earlier estimate of more than 10%. The new forecast compares with a contraction of 7.3% in 2020/21.

Still, analysts believe even with the latest estimate, India could be one of the fastest growing economies.

