Sania opens Ehsaas Nashonuma Center in Khanewal

MULTAN: On the second day of visit to South Punjab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday opened the Ehsaas Nashonuma Center at the District Headquarter Hospital Khanewal.

Four Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres are functional in Jahanian, Khanewal, Kabirwala and Mian Channu Tehsils of Khanewal. Currently, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers are operational in two districts of South Punjab: Khanewal and Rajanpur. “In line with PM’s vision to address stunting in children, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers will be opened in all tehsils of the country this year,” said Dr. Sania.

Under Ehsaas Nashonuma, nutrition centered cash transfers are granted to the pregnant and lactating mothers and those with children under two years of age.