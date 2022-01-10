ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
Trump social network expects Feb 21 launch

AFP 10 Jan 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Former US president Donald Trump’s media group is aiming to launch its long-promised social network in February, according to a listing at Apple’s App Store. A “Truth Social” app is “expected” to be available on February 21, the listing showed, and will have features similar to online connection tools found at Facebook.

The 75-year-old was thrown off Twitter — his preferred communication conduit while president — as well as Facebook and YouTube after last year’s January 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Trump supporters, riled up by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, assaulted the US Capitol.

Trump says the new platform will be an alternative to Silicon Valley internet companies that he says are biased against him and other conservative voices.

The social network is currently being used by invited guests as it readies for public launch, according to Trump Media and Technology Group.

President Joe Biden on Thursday savaged Trump’s “lies” and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, vowing on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot that he would let no one put a “dagger at the throat of democracy.” After largely ignoring Trump for a year, Biden took off the gloves, describing the Republican as a cheat whose ego wouldn’t let him accept defeat and whose supporters almost shattered US democracy when they stormed Congress to prevent certification of the election.

Trump, who has spent the last year spreading conspiracy theories about his election loss to millions of followers, quickly fired back with a series of statements doubling down on his lie about the “rigged” election and dismissing Biden’s speech as “political theater.”

Truth Social will join an already crowded market of social networks popular among conservatives and members of the far-right. Gettr was launched in early July by a former Trump adviser, while Parler and Gab are already favored by the real estate mogul’s supporters.

