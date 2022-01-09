KP TMA chief demands govt review gas supply suspension decision

PESHAWAR: Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Salim Saifullah Khan has demanded of the government to review the decision of the suspension of gas supply to the textile industry of the province. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that KP itself is producing gas, which is not only sufficient for its own requirements rather also catering the needs of other provinces.

The KP TMA chief also quoted Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees that the producing province has first right over such natural resource. He urged the government to respect the Article 158 of the constitution and making amendment in its decision to restore the supply of gas to the textile industry of the province forthwith.

Salim Saifullah Khan further declared the suspension of gas supply is sheer injustice with the export-oriented industrial units and called for restoration of uninterrupted gas supply to the industry. So the national export remain continue to earn foreign exchange for the country.

