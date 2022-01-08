ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
People involved in urea shortage to be dealt with with an iron fist: PM

APP 08 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was focused on supply of suitable amount of fertilizer for maximum production of wheat to ensure food security in the country.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting here regarding demand and supply of fertilizer especially urea in the country. He said 25,000 tonnes of urea was produced in Pakistan every day, which was enough to meet needs of the agriculture sector. He warned that those who were creating artificial shortage of urea would be dealt with iron hands.

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

He noted that record bumper crops of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and maize were produced in the country last year.

Due to agriculture friendly policies of the government during the year 2020-2021, the farmers earned additional income of Rs 822 billion, he added.

