ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022). ======================================= CONES ...
Recorder Report 08 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2680
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2750
Indus                              2800
Bajwa                              2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2850
United                             2850
Abdullah Textile                   2700
Indus                              2950
Bajwa                              2850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2970
Suriya Tex                         2900
United                             2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2900
Nadeem Textile                     2900
Indus Dyeing                       2950
Abdullah Textile                   2900
Lucky Cotton                       2850
22/1.
Bajwa                              2950
United                             2880
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             3050
26/1.
AL-Karam                           3050
Amin Text                          3000
Shadman Cotton                     3000
Diamond Int'l                      3000
Lucky Cotton                       2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          3100
Al-Karam                           3100
Jubilee Spinning                   3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  3100
Lucky Cotton                       3000
Diamond Intl                       3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   3050
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
Indus                              4280
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           3050
Amin                               3050
Indus Dyeing                       3100
Bajwa                              3050
Nadeem Textile                     3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   4300
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   4700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          2000
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1900
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER 
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported                         245.00
Local                            222.00
Rupali                           220.00
75/36/0
Imported                         208.00
Local                            179.00
Rupali                           181.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         220.00
Local                            193.00
Rupali                           195.00
100/36/0
Imported                         182.00
Local                            178.00
Rupali                           175.00
100/48/INT
Imported                         200.00
Local                            185.00
Rupali                           180.00
150/48/0
Imported                         176.00
Local                            152.00
Rupali                           153.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         188.00
Local                            156.00
Rupali                           156.00
300/96/0
Imported                         176.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           153.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         180.00
Local                            153.00
Rupali                           155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         178.00
Local                            157.00
Rupali                           160.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         187.00
Local                            162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         204.00
Local                                NA
75/144/Sim
Imported                         220.00
Local                                NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         180.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         165.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         180.00
Local                            202.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         155.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         150.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES 
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    181.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     185.00
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               206.00
A. A. Cotton                     204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     191.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           220.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    267.00
Zainab (Combed)                  269.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 272.00
Zainab (Combed)                  286.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          305.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  302.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 317.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            325.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           326.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             260.00
20/1 CVC
20/S
Kcetex                           218.00
Prima                            216.00
Local (AVG Price)                215.00
30/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            234.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           290.00
Prima                            288.00
Local (AVG Price)                265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           226.00
A. A. Cotton                     220.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
IFL                              229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       234.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             275.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     295.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            245.00
IFL (52 48)                      256.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       252.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  252.00
I.C.I. Bright                    255.00
Rupali 1.D                       254.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  252.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               252.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      254.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             255.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          256.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              510.00
=======================================

NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.

SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi yarn market Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Karachi: Door-to-door drive to vaccinate women being launched

No stress on prices of urea: Rs400bn subsidy provided to agri sector: minister

National ST Return launched: Tarin issues warning: taxes must be paid to avoid legal action

Rs343bn levy ‘negotiated’: FPCCI questions IMF’s conditionality

Country maintaining growth trajectory: Dawood

SBP Amendment Act: NAB, FIA to have powers to probe SBP officials?

No action of NCOC can be challenged at any forum: SAPM

Banks, accountholders: SBP extends Covid-19 relaxations till June 30th

Revised Circular Debt Management Plan: Additional financial cost surcharge for payment of markup proposed

Cryptocurrency: FIA detects Rs100bn online fraud?

Read more stories