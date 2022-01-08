Markets
Karachi Yarn Market Rate
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022). ======================================= CONES ...
08 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Friday (January 7, 2022).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2680
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2750
Indus 2800
Bajwa 2750
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2850
United 2850
Abdullah Textile 2700
Indus 2950
Bajwa 2850
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2970
Suriya Tex 2900
United 2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2900
Nadeem Textile 2900
Indus Dyeing 2950
Abdullah Textile 2900
Lucky Cotton 2850
22/1.
Bajwa 2950
United 2880
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 3050
26/1.
AL-Karam 3050
Amin Text 3000
Shadman Cotton 3000
Diamond Int'l 3000
Lucky Cotton 2950
28/1
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1.
Amin Tex. 3100
Al-Karam 3100
Jubilee Spinning 3000
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 3100
Lucky Cotton 3000
Diamond Intl 3050
32/1
Abdullah Textile 3050
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3800
Indus 4280
52/1
Lucky Cotton 4200
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 4100
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 3050
Amin 3050
Indus Dyeing 3100
Bajwa 3050
Nadeem Textile 3000
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3900
52/1
Abdullah Textile 4300
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 3150
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 4600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 4700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 2000
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1900
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1350
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 2200
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Imported 245.00
Local 222.00
Rupali 220.00
75/36/0
Imported 208.00
Local 179.00
Rupali 181.00
75/36/Him
Imported 220.00
Local 193.00
Rupali 195.00
100/36/0
Imported 182.00
Local 178.00
Rupali 175.00
100/48/INT
Imported 200.00
Local 185.00
Rupali 180.00
150/48/0
Imported 176.00
Local 152.00
Rupali 153.00
150/48/Him
Imported 188.00
Local 156.00
Rupali 156.00
300/96/0
Imported 176.00
Local 150.00
Rupali 153.00
300/96/Him
Imported 180.00
Local 153.00
Rupali 155.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 178.00
Local 157.00
Rupali 160.00
150/144/Him
Imported 187.00
Local 162.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 204.00
Local NA
75/144/Sim
Imported 220.00
Local NA
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 180.00
75/72/SD
Imported 165.00
50/36/BR
Imported 180.00
Local 202.00
100/36/BR
Imported 155.00
150/48/BR
Imported 150.00
300/96/BR
Imported 156.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 181.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 185.00
A. A. Cotton 188.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 191.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 188.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 195.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 206.00
A. A. Cotton 204.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 191.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 219.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 230.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 248.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 220.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 220.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 310.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 220.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 220.00
Local 210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 165.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 170.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 175.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 175.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 190.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 195.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 217.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 285.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 267.00
Zainab (Combed) 269.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 260.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 272.00
Zainab (Combed) 286.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 270.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 305.00
Stallion 208.00
K. Nazir 206.00
Al-Karam 206.00
AA SML (Carded) 302.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 280.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 317.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 325.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 326.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 240.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 260.00
20/1 CVC
20/S
Kcetex 218.00
Prima 216.00
Local (AVG Price) 215.00
30/S
Kcetex 235.00
Prima 234.00
Local (AVG Price) 230.00
40/S
Kcetex 290.00
Prima 288.00
Local (AVG Price) 265.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 226.00
A. A. Cotton 220.00
Lucky Cotton 190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 230.00
IFL 229.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 234.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 275.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 285.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 295.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 245.00
IFL (52 48) 256.00
A. A. Cotton 240.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 252.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 252.00
I.C.I. Bright 255.00
Rupali 1.D 254.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 252.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 252.00
Ibrahim 1.D 254.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 255.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 256.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 380.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 380.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 370.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 370.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 510.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 510.00
=======================================
NOTE :-These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism.
SECRETARY-P.Y.M.A
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
