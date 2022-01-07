ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
FM reiterates invitations to OIC FMs

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated invitations to foreign ministers of the OIC countries to attend the forthcoming 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to be hosted by Pakistan on March 22-23, 2022.

The invitations were reiterated during an event, organised in honor of the Islamabad-based ambassadors of the OIC member states here, according to a statement of the Foreign Office. Qureshi told the OIC envoys that this year is of special significance for the country as Pakistan is completing 75 years of its existence.

He said that the 17thextraordinary session of the OIC-CFM was on Afghanistan, while in the next meeting of the 48th CFM’s session, the foreign ministers will discuss other challenges facing by the Muslim world.

“To attend the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, I invite the Foreign Ministers of OIC member countries to visit Pakistan and give us the honor of hosting them,” Qureshi reiterated, adding that the foreign ministers attending the OIC-CFM meeting on March 23,would also have the opportunity to observe the annual parade on the national day.

He said that the visiting foreign ministers would also have the opportunity to see the culture of various parts of Pakistan along with the parade of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

“We are making efforts to make the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers a memorable and fruitful session,” Qureshi stated, adding that it cannot be made possible without the cooperation of the OIC countries’ envoys.

He also thanked that OIC foreign ministers, the delegates, representatives of P-5, the European Union, and all those who attended the extraordinary session of the OIC CFM on Afghanistan on December 19, 2021.

He said that about 30 foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers attended the extraordinary meeting of the OIC-CFM. He said that it was encouraging that the world has realised the economic and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

