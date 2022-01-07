ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
Al Haj Automotive launches ‘Proton genuine’ oil

Press Release 07 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Al Haj Automotive Pvt. Ltd (progressive assemblers and distributors of Proton vehicles in Pakistan) and Euro Oil recently hosted an event at hotel to launch Proton Genuine Oil, powered by Petronas, for exclusive use in Proton cars in Pakistan. Euro Oil is the exclusive distributor of Petronas in Pakistan.

Petronas Lubricants have a strong presence internationally, powering high performance vehicles which include Formula1 cars, Moto GP, Dakar Rally and racing cars.

Since the launch of Proton vehicles in Pakistan, Al-Haj is making concerted efforts to introduce best industry standards and maintenance solutions in Pakistan, and the launch of Proton genuine oil is a step forward in this regard. Proton Genuine Oil is offered with a modern API grade to enhance the performance of Proton’s award winning powertrain, especially imported from Malaysia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

