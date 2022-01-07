Walmart halves paid leave for Covid-positive workers

NEW YORK: Walmart Inc will now provide up to one week of paid time-off if a worker contracts COVID-19, instead of its earlier policy for up to two weeks, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo sent on Tuesday to U.S. hourly associates and long-haul drivers states that COVID-19 positive workers and those required to quarantine - by Walmart, a health care provider or a government agency - will be eligible for paid time off for one work week, based on their average pay over the past 26 pay periods.