ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market: Rates firm amid improved business activity

Recorder Report 07 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The Spot Rate remained unchanged. The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that according to the fortnightly report issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association on Monday 7.35 million bales arrived as compared to the last years production of 5.37 million bales during this period.

He also told that cotton will not be available in the month of February. New crop of cotton will arrive in June. He also said that prices of cotton and cotton-related products like yarn and Banola increased by 60 % during 2021.

He also told that the price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 6000 to Rs 8000.

Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 15000 to Rs 19000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 16000 to Rs 18500 per maund.

He told that 400 bales of Karondi were sold at Rs 16900 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16800 per maund, 1600 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 19000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16900 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 17100 per maund, 200 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 17300 per maund, 400 bales of Ghazi Pur were sold at Rs 18300 per maund, 2000 bales of Sadiqabad and 1400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18300 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 252 per kg.

ICE cotton futures were little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after hitting a 1-1/2 month high in the previous session, as investors awaited the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) weekly export sales report.

The cotton contract for March was down 0.14 cents, or 0.1%, at 116.25 cents per lb by 11:28 am ET (1628 GMT). It traded within a range of 115.51 and 117.66 cents a lb.

Cotton prices rose more than 3% on Tuesday, supported by strong demand outlook and upbeat sentiment across wider financial and commodity markets.

Total futures market volume fell by 17,517 to 13,357 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,159 to 243,395 contracts in the previous session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton prices cotton market cotton spot rate cotton rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cotton market: Rates firm amid improved business activity

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories