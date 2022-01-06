ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By -38 (-0.81%)
BR30 19,472 Decreased By -744.4 (-3.68%)
KSE100 45,175 Decreased By -232.7 (-0.51%)
KSE30 17,800 Decreased By -69.9 (-0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French parliament approves latest COVID vaccine measures

Reuters Updated 06 Jan 2022

PARIS: The French parliament approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a COVID vaccine pass, offering some respite to President Emmanuel Macron after criticism of Macron's attack on the unvaccinated.

The legislation for the COVID vaccine pass was approved by 214 members of parliament, versus 93 who voted against it, while there were 27 abstentions. The measures will then go up to the Senate, which will examine it before any further approval.

The ruling La Republique En Marche party had earlier this week defended Macron's use of coarse language as Macron stepped up his campaign against those who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID, after his words drew condemnation from the opposition and mixed reactions from voters.

Macron vows to 'hassle until the end' non-vaccinated French

Macron said he wanted to "piss off" unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting the COVID vaccine. He was speaking in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper, in which he also called unvaccinated people irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens.

On Wednesday, France registered a record of more than 332,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and a further 246 COVID deaths in hospitals, as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.

covid vaccine French parliament La Republique En Marche party

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

French parliament approves latest COVID vaccine measures

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

Read more stories