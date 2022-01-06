ANL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
FNEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.59%)
GGGL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
GGL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
GTECH 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
MLCF 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.05%)
PRL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.1%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
TREET 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TRG 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.76%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.73%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.7%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 19,703 Decreased By -512.9 (-2.54%)
KSE100 45,256 Decreased By -152.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,814 Decreased By -56 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil green-lights Covid-19 vaccines for children age 5-11

AFP 06 Jan 2022

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian health authorities authorized Covid-19 vaccines for children age five to 11 on Wednesday, as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The final green light by Brazil's Ministry of Health comes three weeks after the nation's independent medicines regulator, Anvisa, declared Pfizer-BioNTech's child-size dose to be safe and effective.

"To all those parents who want to vaccinate their children, the Ministry of Health will guarantee doses of the (Covid) vaccine," said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in Brasilia.

Controversy abounded in Brazil until Wednesday's announcement, with many alleging an improper delay by the government.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who did not get vaccinated and said he will not immunize his 11-year-old daughter Laura, asked weeks ago to publish the names of those responsible for Anvisa's decision, unleashing a wave of threats.

The final authorization comes amid a rising rate of infections in the country and a struggle to repair the health ministry's hacked Covid website.

Brazil's Health Ministry recorded 18,759 new cases in 24 hours in its latest data released Tuesday, the highest level since October 5.

The seven-day average also rose to 9,876 new cases, up from 5,033 the previous Tuesday, and 3,386 the week before that.

The rapidly increasing rate of new infections follows a trend seen in other nations where Omicron has taken hold.

"We will have growth of the Omicron variant here as in all the other countries," said Ethel Maciel, an epidemiologist with the Federal University of Espirito Santo.

"The Christmas and New Year holidays, and the Omicron variant contributed a lot," she explained.

But she also noted that Brazil "has a backlog of data due to a problem with the tracking system," meaning the site is currently being updated which inflates the number of cases.

The issue stems from a cyberattack last month that disabled the government's website for tracking infections and deaths, while allowing hackers to steal personal data and delete citizens' health passes.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro, wary of Omicron's increasing impact, on Tuesday announced the cancelation of next month's carnival street celebrations.

After the United States, Brazil has the second highest number of deaths due to Covid with around 620,000 since the global pandemic began.

Pfizer BioNTech's Brazilian health authorities Brazil's Ministry of Health

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil green-lights Covid-19 vaccines for children age 5-11

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

Read more stories