Addl judges for PHC: JCP recommends six names

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Wednesday, recommended six names for appointment as additional judges in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The names of District Sessions Judge Shahid Khan, District Sessions Judge Khursheed Iqbal, District Sessions Judge Fazal Subhan, Additional Advocate General KP Kamran Hayat Miankhel, Advocate Ijaz Khan, and Advocate Faheem Wali were proposed for appointment as additional judges of the PHC.

The JCP meeting in this regard was held in the Supreme Court building, which was presided over by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The recommendations now have been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ appointment for approval.

