Seminar titled ‘Women-In-Trade: Export readiness 101’ held

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with International Trade Centre organized a seminar on ‘Women-in-Trade: Export Readiness 101’ on at the TDAP Karachi the capacity building of women entrepreneurs. This was 5th in a series of planned seminars throughout Pakistan, leading to the upcoming 10th edition of WEXNET exhibition for women entrepreneurs across Pakistan scheduled to be held from 04-06, February 2022, at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary TDAP stressed on importance of female entrepreneurship and efforts of TDAP to empower women to come join trade business. Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, Adviser ITC spoke on steps of ITC in providing technical assistance to the government run agencies to increase Pakistan’s international trade competitiveness with special focus on women and SMEs.

