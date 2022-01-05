London copper eases off 6-week high on dollar strength

London copper prices fell on Wednesday, retreating from a six-week high hit in the previous session, as the US dollar held firm on expectations for early interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% to $9,725 a tonne by 0330 GMT.

On Tuesday, prices hit their highest since Nov. 25 at $9,812.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 70,210 yuan ($11,018.69) a tonne. The dollar hovered close to a two-week high hit in the previous session against a basket of major currencies while scaling a five-year peak against the Japanese yen.

While a firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,837.5 a tonne, nickel slipped 0.7% to $20,980 a tonne, lead was down 0.2% at $2,293 a tonne, tin was flat at $39,195 a tonne and zinc fell 0.8% to $3,575 a tonne.

Fundamentals