Malik pays rich tributes to ZA Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Senator A Rehman Malik has paid rich tributes to the founder of the PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his birth anniversary falling today on January 5.

He has also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of “Right to Self-Determination Day”, and urged the United Nations to give them their basic right to self-determination.

Senator Malik said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a visionary, brave, and unmatched political leader, visionary diplomat, far-sighted defense strategist who became the leader of world leaders. He said that ZA Bhutto was the architect of the country’s nuclear programme and the credit for launching Pakistan’s nuclear program goes to him, adding by the nuclear empowerment of the country he made Pakistan’s defense invincible of which every Pakistani is proud today.

He said “Unfortunately, the first democratically-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto became the victim of Zia’s greed for power and international conspiracy but his judicial murder will remain a scar on our national horizon forever”.

The former interior minister said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had dreamed of a developed, peaceful, and progressive Pakistan, and he was the voice of the poor and a ray of hope for the exploited masses. He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made the Kashmir issue central to Pakistan’s foreign policy and highlighted the Kashmir issue at every national and international forum.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Malik said that January 5 is celebrated as the Day of Right to Self-Determination as in 1949, on this day; the UN Security Council passed a resolution according to which Kashmiris were given the right to self-determination. “Unfortunately, the United Nations has not been able to implement its Security Council resolution on Kashmir for more than 70 years and has remained a silent spectator to India’s unprecedented atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiris,” he said.

Malik urged the UN to implement the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination as it is their fundamental right. He said that whole Pakistani nation stands by the oppressed Kashmiris and will continue to support them till their freedom from Indian illegal and brutal occupation.

