Expensive faulty locomotives: Foreign firm awarded contract again

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday was apprised that a foreign company which sold expensive faulty locomotives to Railway was again awarded contract of procurement of 20 additional locomotives during General Pervaiz Musharraf regime, which caused Rs330 million to the national exchequer.

A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain constituted a committee to probe the locomotives purchase. Talha Mahmood will head the probe committee.

