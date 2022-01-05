ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cash differentials flip to premiums

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash differentials for jet fuel flipped to a premium on Tuesday, while the Jan/Feb time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its backwardated structure.

Cash differentials for jet fuel were at a premium of 10 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 5 cents per barrel a day earlier.

The prompt-month spread for jet fuel traded at 61 cents per barrel on Tuesday, compared with 37 cents a barrel on Monday.

Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $10.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, up from $10.43 a barrel on Monday.

The jet cracks averaged $6.91 per barrel in 2021, compared with $3.02 a barrel in 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

But just when wider vaccinations and border agreements between countries were brewing hopes for international travel, the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus emerged in November, prompting reimposition of travel curbs.

The jet fuel market, however, is expected to gain support in coming months, although overall aviation demand would likely still take years to return to pre-pandemic levels, traders and industry analysts said.

China has issued 13 million tonnes of refined fuel export quotas under the first batch for 2022, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday. China also issued first batch 2022 low-sulphur fuel oil export quotas of 6.5 million tonnes, the sources added.

Refinitiv Eikon data Dubai crude oil Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash Asia’s cash differentials for jet fuel Jet fuel prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cash differentials flip to premiums

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

SBP releases quarterly compendium: Banking sector assets surge to Rs28.79trn by Q3CY21-end

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

‘End-of-life’: Old BlackBerries no longer work

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories