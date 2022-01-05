KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,390.84 High: 45,407.16 Low: 44,886.89 Net Change: 503.95 Volume (000): 134,271 Value (000): 8,430,989 Makt Cap (000) 1,875,212,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,634.13 NET CH. (+) 132.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,010.36 NET CH. (+) 106.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,817.77 NET CH. (+) 30.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,624.24 NET CH. (+) 83.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,849.16 NET CH. (+) 46.25 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,361.24 NET CH. (+) 149.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-January-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022