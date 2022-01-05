Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
05 Jan 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,390.84
High: 45,407.16
Low: 44,886.89
Net Change: 503.95
Volume (000): 134,271
Value (000): 8,430,989
Makt Cap (000) 1,875,212,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,634.13
NET CH. (+) 132.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,010.36
NET CH. (+) 106.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,817.77
NET CH. (+) 30.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,624.24
NET CH. (+) 83.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,849.16
NET CH. (+) 46.25
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,361.24
NET CH. (+) 149.21
------------------------------------
As on: 4-January-2022
====================================
