CBOT wheat may fall to $7.43

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may break a support at $7.54-3/4 per bushel, and fall to $7.43.

The contract is riding on a wave c from $7.93. This wave is capable of travelling to $7.43.

The current bounce is expected to be weak, probably to end below $7.68.

A further gain above $7.68 could signal a completion of the wave c, and a bullish target zone of $7.73-3/4 to $7.81 will be established.

