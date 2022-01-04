ANL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PPP, PML-N maintain ‘secret’ bank accounts: Farrukh

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and broadcasting Farrukh Habib, on Monday, said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have respectively maintained nine and 11 secret bank accounts.

The minister, while speaking to the press outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that a scrutiny committee is investigating the funding of political parties, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given the list of its 40,000 donors as every political party is mandated to file the funding record.

“PTI has introduced the concept of political fundraising. It is the only political party that has not received any funding from any interest group. Overseas Pakistanis are our major financers, and every of our accounts have been declared before the ECP,” he said.

The minister said that every political party’s finances should be declared in public, adding that the party has prepared a report on the mis-declaration of accounts by the PML-N and the PPP.

“PML-N has given details of only two of its bank accounts. There is no record of their 98 percent donations,” he alleged, “they have used their secret accounts to legalise their ill-gotten wealth.”

The minister demanded the ECP to convene daily hearing on the party funding case of all three parties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PMLN Farrukh Habib

