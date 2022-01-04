Delegation of Hindu pilgrims calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said there is religious tolerance in Pakistan where every citizen has the right to profess, practice, and propagate his religion.

He said that while talking to a delegation of International Hindu Pilgrims from different countries, presently in Pakistan on a visit to Teri Temple, Karak.

The delegation, on Monday, called on the chief justice in the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The CJP said that the courts in Pakistan being the custodian of fundamental rights of the people have always been cognisant of rights of the minorities and protected their rights as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, apprised the chief justice about the delegation that they were hailing from various countries of the world and have come all the way to visit Teri Temple in Karak.

He also praised the steps taken by the Supreme Court as well as incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan for protection of the rights of minorities in Pakistan and restoration of Teri Temple in Karak.

He told the chief justice about the lack of essential facilities such as water, gas, toilets, medical and sanitation at Teri Temple. The chief justice assured him to take up the matter with the quarters concerned. The delegation thanked the chief justice for sparing time.

