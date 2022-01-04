117 Omicron cases reported in Punjab so far

LAHORE: Health professionals have expressed concern after 33 fresh cases of Omicron variant surfaced in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Omicron variant has been rapidly transmitting all over Punjab, as the number of total cases reported so far reached 117. The rising Omicron positivity cases have put the health authorities on alert.

According to reports, 36 more cases of the Covid-19 variant have been reported in Punjab, adding that 33 out of 36 cases were from Lahore. Health experts are still working to figure out the omicron’s characteristics that whether this variant is more transmissible than other Covid-19 variants. It’s also being observed if this variant inflicts more severe pain as compared to others including the Delta.

They urged the people to use face masks to avoid contracting the new variant and ensure social distancing at the outdoors to minimize disease spread. On the other hand, health department has started administering booster doses at the designated centres.

