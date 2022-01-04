ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.47%)
AVN 98.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.38%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.89%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.69%)
TELE 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.78%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.4 (0.6%)
BR30 19,728 Increased By 239.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,063 Increased By 176 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,714 Increased By 67 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

117 Omicron cases reported in Punjab so far

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Health professionals have expressed concern after 33 fresh cases of Omicron variant surfaced in Lahore during the last 24 hours. Omicron variant has been rapidly transmitting all over Punjab, as the number of total cases reported so far reached 117. The rising Omicron positivity cases have put the health authorities on alert.

According to reports, 36 more cases of the Covid-19 variant have been reported in Punjab, adding that 33 out of 36 cases were from Lahore. Health experts are still working to figure out the omicron’s characteristics that whether this variant is more transmissible than other Covid-19 variants. It’s also being observed if this variant inflicts more severe pain as compared to others including the Delta.

They urged the people to use face masks to avoid contracting the new variant and ensure social distancing at the outdoors to minimize disease spread. On the other hand, health department has started administering booster doses at the designated centres.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COVID19 covid vaccine COVID cases Omicron case

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

117 Omicron cases reported in Punjab so far

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories