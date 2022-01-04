PTI MNA emerges as top taxpayer

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly from Karachi, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, topped the list of parliamentarians by paying Rs140.749 million income tax among lawmakers followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood who paid Rs32.280 million income tax during tax year 2019.

According to the Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for the tax year 2019, those who paid the highest amount of income tax among the lawmakers from Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies include MNA Muhammad Najeeb Haroon from NA-256 who paid Rs140,749,768, Senator Talha Mahmood Rs32,280,549, MPA Mumtaz Ali from Punjab Assembly, PP-266, Rs29,678,697, and Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who paid Rs26,627,737 income tax.

MNA Saleh Muhammad from NA-13 paid Rs21,505,674, MNA Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din from NA-176 Rs21,303,877, MNA Mohammad Yaqoob Shaikh from NA-39 Rs16,718,287, MNA Shaukat Ali Rs13,595,985, Punjab assembly’s MPA Sheikh Alla-ud-Din from PP-178 Rs11,174,548, Balochistan’s assembly members, Mir Akbar Askani from PB-48 Rs13,390,247, Jam Kamal Khan from PB-50 Rs11,750,799, and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s member, Amjad Khan Afridi from PK-80 paid Rs12,114,312 in income tax.

The senators who are among the few who paid highest taxes include; Law Minister Muhammad Farogh Naseem who paid Rs4,285,201, Azam Nazeer Tarar Rs2,540,126, Ahmed Khan Rs2,368,362, Dilawar Khan Rs1,741,854, Dr Sikandar Mandhro Rs1,048,529, Farooq Hamid Naek Rs4,908,739, Hafiz Abdul Karim Rs3,648,918, Islamuddin Shaikh Rs1,337,000, Mian Raza Rabbani Rs1,555,493, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand Rs1,651,430, Faisal Vawda Rs1,162,429, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Rs1,399,327, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani Rs1,140,005, Saleem Mandviwala Rs1,619,276, and Walid Iqbal Rs2,968,806.

Among the MNAs, the top taxpayers are Muhammad Najeeb Haroon with Rs140,749,768 paid, Saleh Muhammad Rs21,505,674 and Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din paid Rs21,303,877, and Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh Rs16,718,287.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs9,854,959 and the leader of the opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif, paid Rs8,242,662.

Other MNAs who also were among the highest taxpayers include; Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir Rs6,078,820, Muhammad Shahbaz Babar Rs2,768,807, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar Rs2,298,790, Malik Sohail Khan Rs2,391,905, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi Rs1,407,847, Aftab Hussain Siddique Rs5,852,383, Ali Khan Jadoon Rs7,007,718, Minister for Planning Asad Umar Rs4,272,426, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Rs2,218,229, Fakhar Zaman Khan Rs6,043,230, James Iqbal Rs7,002,366, Khurram Shahzad Rs1,019,045, Muhammad Akram Rs1,511,905, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Rs1,590,516, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Rs1,257,461, Ramesh Lal Rs2,669,044, Raza Nasrullah Rs2,009,195, Riazul Haq Rs1,011,930, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Rs4,871,277, Mehnaz Akber Aziz Rs1,353,660, Musarrat Asif Khawaja Rs1,922,463, Zaib Jaffar Rs3,044,281, Raja Riaz Ahmad Rs1,568,487, Rana Sana Ullah Khan Rs2,994,713, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari Rs1,603,396, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Rs1,047,808, Syed Fakhar Imam Rs5,579,825, and Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani paid Rs3,118,029.

In Balochistan Assembly, those who paid the highest taxes include Mir Akbar Askani who paid Rs13,390,247, followed by former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan who paid Rs11,750,799.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, those who paid the highest taxes are Amjad Khan Afridi who paid Rs12,114,312, followed by Fazal Shakoor Khan by paying Rs5,632,940 as income tax.

In Punjab Assembly, the highest taxpayer lawmakers include Mumtaz Ali from PP-266 by paying Rs29,678,697, Sheikh Alla-Ud-Din from PP-178 paid Rs11,174,548, and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif from PP-146 paid Rs7,104,209.

From Sindh Assembly, Mumtaz Ali with Rs4,826,896 and Rabia Azfar Nizami with Rs3,907,371, remained the top taxpaying lawmakers.

