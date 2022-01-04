Qureshi chairs meeting on ‘Vision Central Asia’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on “Vision Central Asia” to explore effective land and air links with the central Asian states with a view to boost economic cooperation and trade.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Aviation Sarwar Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, various proposals for strengthening land and air links with central Asian states were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Qureshi said that effective land and air links with central Asian states are essential for achieving the goals of economic diplomacy. “Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is fully committed to implementing “Vision Central Asia”. We are trying our best to increase the volume of economic and trade cooperation with central Asian countries,” the foreign minister further stated.

