ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 98.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.3%)
GGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.97 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.22%)
TELE 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 119.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 28.4 (0.62%)
BR30 19,735 Increased By 246.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 45,097 Increased By 209.7 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,736 Increased By 89 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Pakistan

Qureshi chairs meeting on ‘Vision Central Asia’

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on “Vision Central Asia” to explore effective land and air links with the central Asian states with a view to boost economic cooperation and trade.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Aviation Sarwar Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, various proposals for strengthening land and air links with central Asian states were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Qureshi said that effective land and air links with central Asian states are essential for achieving the goals of economic diplomacy. “Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is fully committed to implementing “Vision Central Asia”. We are trying our best to increase the volume of economic and trade cooperation with central Asian countries,” the foreign minister further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdul Razak Dawood Shah Mahmood Qureshi Shaukat Tarin Sarwar Khan Vision Central Asia

