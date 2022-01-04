Clashes among IIUI students leave many injured

ISLAMABAD: Different student groups in the International Islamic University, Islamabad clashed on Monday, leaving large number of students injured. According to the police and eyewitnesses, student groups including Pukhtun Students Federation (PSF), and Balochistan Students Council were holding a rally in the university premises, when two groups, Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) and the PSF started fighting with each other.

During the clashes, students pelted stones at each other due to which several students were injured on the occasion. The IJT students alleged that different groups organised rally on the instruction of Rector IIUI. The participants of the rally who were equipped with hammers attacked the IJT student. However, the groups said that alleged IJT students pelted stones and baton charged the participants of their peaceful rally. Later, the protesting IJT students blocked the Kashmir Highway for traffic as well as the main gate of the university.

Traffic jam was witnessed at Kashmir Highway due to students protest. “We would continue protest till the arrest of those who have pelted stones due to which several students were injured,” the IJT said, adding that other groups have hit our fellow students with hammers.

They warned the university administration that if their demands were not fulfilled they would close the whole university and would not allow holding of exams. A senior official of the university said the brawl among students started in connection with another scuffle that took place at Quaid-i-Azam University last week.

He said the university administration had taken notice of the incident and sought report from student discipline committee to take action against the responsible students. The university would be open for classes on Tuesday (today), he said.

However, protesting students said that university would be closed for an indefinite period. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the university after getting information to control the situation.

