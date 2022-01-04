ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.41%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.09%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.2 (0.59%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.7 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,050 Increased By 163.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,705 Increased By 58 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Clashes among IIUI students leave many injured

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Different student groups in the International Islamic University, Islamabad clashed on Monday, leaving large number of students injured. According to the police and eyewitnesses, student groups including Pukhtun Students Federation (PSF), and Balochistan Students Council were holding a rally in the university premises, when two groups, Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) and the PSF started fighting with each other.

During the clashes, students pelted stones at each other due to which several students were injured on the occasion. The IJT students alleged that different groups organised rally on the instruction of Rector IIUI. The participants of the rally who were equipped with hammers attacked the IJT student. However, the groups said that alleged IJT students pelted stones and baton charged the participants of their peaceful rally. Later, the protesting IJT students blocked the Kashmir Highway for traffic as well as the main gate of the university.

Traffic jam was witnessed at Kashmir Highway due to students protest. “We would continue protest till the arrest of those who have pelted stones due to which several students were injured,” the IJT said, adding that other groups have hit our fellow students with hammers.

They warned the university administration that if their demands were not fulfilled they would close the whole university and would not allow holding of exams. A senior official of the university said the brawl among students started in connection with another scuffle that took place at Quaid-i-Azam University last week.

He said the university administration had taken notice of the incident and sought report from student discipline committee to take action against the responsible students. The university would be open for classes on Tuesday (today), he said.

However, protesting students said that university would be closed for an indefinite period. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the university after getting information to control the situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

clashes IIUI students Pukhtun Students Federation Islami Jamiat Talba

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Clashes among IIUI students leave many injured

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories