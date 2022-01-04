ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
Over Rs70m released for non-gazetted applicants

Press Release 04 Jan 2022

FAISALABAD: The District Welfare Fund Board has released grants of over Rs 70 million for the 2730 non gazetted applicants of different district department. During the meeting the applications of the marriage, death, educational scholarship and monthly grant were reviewed and amount had been transferred in to the accounts of applicants of 446 cases of funeral,406 of marriage and 1926 applications of educational scholarship besides 52 cases of monthly grant.

With the special approval of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and continuous efforts, cases of non gazetted Government employees of various District Departments are being dealt with expeditiously.

Superintendent Tariq Mahmood informed that applicant can withdrawn their amount from respective bank.

Ali Shehzad District Welfare Fund Tariq Mahmood

