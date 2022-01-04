NTDC enhances capacity of grid stations

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully enhanced capacity of 500 kV grid station Rawat and 220 kV grid station Wapda Town Lahore by augmenting its previously installed 220/132 kV transformers of 160 MVA capacity with a new 250 MVA transformers.

According to the spokesman, both projects were completed and energized successfully. Addition and replacement of transformers was planned under NTDC constraints removal scheme to provide uninterrupted power supply to end consumers as per increased load demand during the summer.

This will also bring improvement in voltage profile and will minimize overloading and tripping of system in respective areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco). NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines.

He further said that besides the commissioning of transformers, NTDC also energized 3x37 MVAR 500 kV Shunt Reactors for 500 kV Rawat-Nokhar Transmission Line. The equipment helps to avoid tripping of transmission line which occurs due to low load conditions during the winters.

He added that the NTDC team is working ambitiously on transformers augmentation and addition projects across the country, which is expected to be completed before summers.

Chairman, members BoD and MD NTDC have appreciated the efforts of NTDC team for early completion of transformers installation and Shunt Reactors.

