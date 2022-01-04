ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 99.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (3.37%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.06%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.33%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
TRG 120.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.69%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,632 Increased By 22 (0.48%)
BR30 19,743 Increased By 254.4 (1.31%)
KSE100 45,019 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,690 Increased By 43.3 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
NTDC enhances capacity of grid stations

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully enhanced capacity of 500 kV grid station Rawat and 220 kV grid station Wapda Town Lahore by augmenting its previously installed 220/132 kV transformers of 160 MVA capacity with a new 250 MVA transformers.

According to the spokesman, both projects were completed and energized successfully. Addition and replacement of transformers was planned under NTDC constraints removal scheme to provide uninterrupted power supply to end consumers as per increased load demand during the summer.

This will also bring improvement in voltage profile and will minimize overloading and tripping of system in respective areas of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) and Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco). NTDC completed both projects before their deadlines.

He further said that besides the commissioning of transformers, NTDC also energized 3x37 MVAR 500 kV Shunt Reactors for 500 kV Rawat-Nokhar Transmission Line. The equipment helps to avoid tripping of transmission line which occurs due to low load conditions during the winters.

He added that the NTDC team is working ambitiously on transformers augmentation and addition projects across the country, which is expected to be completed before summers.

Chairman, members BoD and MD NTDC have appreciated the efforts of NTDC team for early completion of transformers installation and Shunt Reactors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wapda NTDC IESCO grid stations

