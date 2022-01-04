ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.41%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.09%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.2 (0.59%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.7 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,050 Increased By 163.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,705 Increased By 58 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews distribution of health cards

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting here Monday reviewed timeliness compliance on distribution of ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Sehat Card.’

The minister reviewed arrangements for the launching of the card in different divisions. Secretary SH&ME Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi gave briefing to the Health Minister on different steps for the complete launching in entire Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “By 31st March, cards shall be distributed in all districts of Punjab.

Card distribution will start in Rawalpindi from 20th January, in Faisalabad from 9th February, in Multan from 22 February, in Bahawalpur from 2nd March, in Gujranwala from 21 March and in Sargodha from 31st March. New private hospitals are being empaneled at a fast pace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Yasmin Rashid Sehat Sahulat Card health cards ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Card

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister reviews distribution of health cards

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories