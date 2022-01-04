Minister reviews distribution of health cards

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting here Monday reviewed timeliness compliance on distribution of ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Sehat Card.’

The minister reviewed arrangements for the launching of the card in different divisions. Secretary SH&ME Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi gave briefing to the Health Minister on different steps for the complete launching in entire Punjab.

The Health Minister said, “By 31st March, cards shall be distributed in all districts of Punjab.

Card distribution will start in Rawalpindi from 20th January, in Faisalabad from 9th February, in Multan from 22 February, in Bahawalpur from 2nd March, in Gujranwala from 21 March and in Sargodha from 31st March. New private hospitals are being empaneled at a fast pace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021