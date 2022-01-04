ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
Rashid meets CM, discusses political situation

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, here on Monday and discussed the country’s political situation, law and order situation, welfare projects and matters of mutual interest.

The CM said on the occasion that the government is taking all-out measures for the protection of life and property of citizens. Those who create hindrances in national development and progress will get nothing, he added.

He further said that the opposition cannot hoodwink the people with their blame games, false promises and propaganda anymore. Administrative measures taken by the government to control the price hike and inflation has resulted in stabilizing the prices of essential commodities, he added. He regretted that previous governments promoted politics of victimization and vendetta, whereas the PTI government promoted politics of tolerance and brotherhood.

Sheikh Rashid said that the government will complete its constitutional tenure and nobody will be allowed to take the law in their hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Sheikh Rashid PTI Government

