PIMS fills six vacant key positions

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has completed the process of appointments against six key positions for the running of the affairs of one of the biggest health facilities of the country.

According to sources, the BoG Federal Medical Teaching Institution (FMTI) PIMS successfully completed the recruitment process for the key positions in 2021 strictly following the laid out criteria.

According to senior officials of the FMTI as of 1 January 2022, the BoG has appointed the best persons against the vacant positions: The BoG has appointed dean medical, dean dental, hospital director, medical director, nursing director, and the HR director.

Sources in the PIMS said that the entire process of selection for these positions was based purely on merit as the current BoG of the PIMS wanted to totally discourage the culture of nepotism or favouritism.

Also the recently-completed appointments and selection of postgraduate students in various programs of the FMTI-PIMS were done purely on merit.

We are cognisant of the fact when merit is strictly applied some candidates or high-ups may get irked and make accusations; however, with the support of Allah, the Almighty, such hurdles could not come in the way of selection on merit, as clearly evident by final results and strong and transparent selection proceedings.

Officials said that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SPAM) on the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, Dr Faisal Sultan, provided unconditional support and reposed full trust in the management.

