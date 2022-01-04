ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
PM pays Rs9,854,959 tax

Zaheer Abbasi 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid tax of Rs9,854,959 during tax year 2019 against Rs282,449 paid in tax year 2018, reflecting an increase of Rs9,572,510.

According to the Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for the tax year 2019, the prime minister has declared agriculture income of Rs2,364,150 during the period under review.

Imran Khan has declared presumptive income of Rs2,281,836, according to the data of the tax directory.

The prime minister has declared normal income of Rs38,900,774 for the tax year 2019.

However, there is zero tax within the category of share of tax paid as a member of association of person (AOP).

Prime Minister Imran Khan as parliamentarian paid Rs103,763 in taxes in 2017 compared to Rs159,609 in 2016.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has paid tax of Rs26,627,737 during tax year 2019.

He declared Rs151,874,583 as presumptive income and Rs152,212,638 as normal income during tax

year 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

