APTMA demands govt save industry

KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) demands immediate measures to save textile industry from heavy production and export losses.

Asif Inam Chairman APTMA, Southern Zone has demanded the government to save textile industry from heavy production and export losses as despite of government vision of the higher priority of gas supply as compared to other industries.

He said that textile industry has to observe one day closure of gas supply resulting in delay in export shipments which is against priority and infringe their rights, as priority number 3 is being treated at par with priority number 4. The suspension of gas supply is causing daily production losses and delay in export commitments due to low gas pleasure and closure.

Chairman APTMA Southern Zone reiterates that the government and gas supply companies without any consent of the textile sector has announced one day gas closure in different industrial areas resultantly the textile industry is suffering production losses and delay in export shipments.

Asif Inam has urged the government and gas supply companies to provide gas first to export oriented industries including textile to run their mills without any disruption and fulfil their export commitments in time and then to other industries if they have enough gas supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021