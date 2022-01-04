ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.61%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.81%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.58%)
TELE 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 120.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.1 (0.65%)
BR30 19,748 Increased By 259.4 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,101 Increased By 214.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,742 Increased By 95 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
APTMA demands govt save industry

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) demands immediate measures to save textile industry from heavy production and export losses.

Asif Inam Chairman APTMA, Southern Zone has demanded the government to save textile industry from heavy production and export losses as despite of government vision of the higher priority of gas supply as compared to other industries.

He said that textile industry has to observe one day closure of gas supply resulting in delay in export shipments which is against priority and infringe their rights, as priority number 3 is being treated at par with priority number 4. The suspension of gas supply is causing daily production losses and delay in export commitments due to low gas pleasure and closure.

Chairman APTMA Southern Zone reiterates that the government and gas supply companies without any consent of the textile sector has announced one day gas closure in different industrial areas resultantly the textile industry is suffering production losses and delay in export shipments.

Asif Inam has urged the government and gas supply companies to provide gas first to export oriented industries including textile to run their mills without any disruption and fulfil their export commitments in time and then to other industries if they have enough gas supply.

