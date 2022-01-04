KIBF ends with record success

Karachi: The five-day Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) culminated at Karachi Expo Centre with a record of success on the fifth day.

According to an estimate, more than 600,000 students of schools, colleges, universities and seminaries besides ministers, chairmen and members of educational associations, literary, educational, religious, political and social personalities visited the book fair.

On the fifth day, Japanese Consulate General Toshikazu Isomura and former education Minister Pir Mazharul Haq along with other political, religious and social personalities also visited the book fair. Speaking to the media, Japanese CG Toshikazu Isomura said the English language has its own importance but the national language should also be given importance.

“You have to be proud of Urdu language and promote it,” he said and added that it is a good thing that those who are thirsty for books are coming here to quench their thirst. The book fair is a good tradition and should continue.

Former education minister Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq said the organizers deserve congratulations for organizing this wonderful international book fair. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to them,” he said adding that people from all walks of life are coming here, which shows that there are still book lovers.

On the first day, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the International Book Fair while other guests included writer and artist Anwar Maqsood, Arts Council president Ahmad Shah and writer Fatima Hassan.

On the fourth day, secretary Tourism and Culture Abdul Rahim Soomro, secretary Sindh HEC Moinuddin, Amir Chishti of MQM-P and registrar of private institutions Rafia Javed paid a special visit to the book fair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021