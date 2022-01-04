ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 98.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.44%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.01%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,635 Increased By 25.5 (0.55%)
BR30 19,738 Increased By 249.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 149.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By 50.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Sindh reports 175 Omicron variant cases

APP 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government, just to ascertain prevalence of Omicron in the province, conducted 351 tests of which 175 were detected as Omicron, which constitutes 50 percent of the tests besides delta and other variants.

This was told in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro, acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Dr Ari of Indus Hospital and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that 351 samples were tested to ascertain the existence of Omicron variant in the province against which 175 cases of Omicron were detected.

It was also pointed out that out of 175, few had travel history predominantly from the UK, Dubai, USA, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi and Angola.

It was pointed out that during last 30 days, the number of COVID cases have started increasing. On December 3, 2021, 261 new cases were detected which kept on showing an upward trend and finally on January 2, 2022 reached 403.

At this, the Chief Minister said that the situation was critical and urged the health department to start an extensive vaccination drive and increase tests of the people all over Sindh.

He urged the people of the province to adopt precautionary measures, otherwise his government would have to take strict measures.

The meeting was told that during last 30 days, 51 patients died. To a question, the CM was informed that so far 29,579,471 vaccinations have been administered all over the province.

