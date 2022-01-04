ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.41%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.09%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.2 (0.59%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.7 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,050 Increased By 163.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,705 Increased By 58 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Airline offers special fares

KARACHI: Emirates Airlines has announced special fares for Pakistani passengers. According to the details, the...
Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Emirates Airlines has announced special fares for Pakistani passengers. According to the details, the world’s largest international airline has launched a new campaign to bring passengers even closer to more unforgettable travel experiences in 2022.

The passengers can benefit from special fares to a variety of popular destinations including Dubai, starting from USD 275 in Economy Class and USD 1,030 in Business Class. They will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and Covid-19 medical travel insurance.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight on Emirates.com or via participating travel agents from January 3 to 17, 2022, for travel dates throughout 2022 in Economy Class and Business Class.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Emirates Airlines special fares Pakistani passengers

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Airline offers special fares

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories