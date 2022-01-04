Airline offers special fares

KARACHI: Emirates Airlines has announced special fares for Pakistani passengers. According to the details, the world’s largest international airline has launched a new campaign to bring passengers even closer to more unforgettable travel experiences in 2022.

The passengers can benefit from special fares to a variety of popular destinations including Dubai, starting from USD 275 in Economy Class and USD 1,030 in Business Class. They will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and Covid-19 medical travel insurance.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight on Emirates.com or via participating travel agents from January 3 to 17, 2022, for travel dates throughout 2022 in Economy Class and Business Class.

