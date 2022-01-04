ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 98.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.44%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
GGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.01%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.69%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,635 Increased By 25.5 (0.55%)
BR30 19,738 Increased By 249.4 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 149.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By 50.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Baby milk

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Mini-budget’: Consistently inconsistent’ carried by the newspaper ...
Saira Khan 04 Jan 2022

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Mini-budget’: Consistently inconsistent’ carried by the newspaper on Sunday. The writer, Ali Khizar, no doubt, has presented a highly informed perspective on the matter that he has discussed in his op-ed. However, his argument about the infant milk does not make any greater sense for whatever reasons.

According to him, for example, “some may argue that tax is to encourage mothers to breastfeed. That is true; but one should not forget that 40 percent of women in Pakistan are undernourished (having zinc and iron deficient), and breastfeeding cannot fully compensate for loss of vita nutrition… .”

It is not much clear whether or not he is advocating the import of milk or an outright ban on its import, although he has underscored the need for revising tax on locally produced formula. My point, however, is that working women do not get enough support to continue breastfeeding.

In my view, therefore, the country needs both locally produced and imported milk in abundance because of the fact that although an increasing number of newborns are enjoying the benefits of breastfeeding, less than one in two children are adequately breastfed in the country.

Saira Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mini budget

Saira Khan

