Activities of SSWMB in Korangi praised

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, Acting President Maheen Salman, and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya and Vice President Farrukh Qandhari has appreciated Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) activities and expressed satisfaction over the commencement of garbage collection and cleaning of industrial waste from Korangi under the agreement.

S.M Muneer said that the residents of Korangi Industrial Area are happy with the commencement of cleaning activities of Korangi Industrial Area by Sindh Solid Waste. He thanked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Zubair Channa for this initiative.

Acting President KATI Maheen Salman said that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has started the cleaning work in time as per the agreement which will eliminate piles of dirt and garbage in Korangi and eliminate environmental pollution. She assured their full cooperation to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and said that the industrialists of Korangi would fully support the board for cleaning the industrial area and also the city.

