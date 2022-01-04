Muzammil Sultan becomes FDPT Chairman

FAISALABAD: Newly-elected Chairman Muzammil Sultan and Junaid Ahmad Banth, Vice Chairman of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) have formally taken over the new responsibility from January 01 for the term of 2022-23.

They took over their offices in a simple but a decent ceremony which was also attended by founding chairman Mian Muhammad Latif, Chaudhry Iqbal Akbar Khan, Engineer Ihtasham Javed, Javed Akbar and Tauseef Bari in addition to the leading businessmen and exporters of this mega industrial city. Muzammil Sultan paid his humble gratitude to the trustees for reposing confidence in his leadership. He resolved to take best possible measures to infuse dynamism and make it one of the most vibrant upcountry ports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022