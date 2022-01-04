ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.39%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
AVN 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.69%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.84%)
TELE 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.4 (0.66%)
BR30 19,748 Increased By 259.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,115 Increased By 227.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,750 Increased By 103.6 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dubai-bound PIA’s flight takes off from Sialkot

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has commenced its flights from Sialkot to Dubai. According to the details, the first flight took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night.

A simple ceremony was held at Sialkot International Airport on the inauguration of PIA’s first flight PK 179. The ceremony was attended by Usman Dar. SAPM Youth Affairs, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Provincial Minister of Special Education Punjab and Khawaja Masood, Chairman Sialkot International Airport.

The Passengers were welcomed and seen off by distinguished guests along with PIA General Manager Passenger Sales, Muhammad Shafique, Dy GM Passenger Sales, Ahmed Faraz and other airline officials. A Cake cutting ceremony was also held at the airport and passengers were presented with flowers.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated officials and said that the airline will take all necessary steps in providing convenient air travel facilities. He instructed the concerned officials to provide best services to the passengers.

Earlier during the day, a meeting session was held at a local hotel between PIA Marketing Officials and the airline’s trade partners who assured their full support to PIA. PIA is now operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Dubai and has 31 flights per week to Dubai from different cities of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan PIA sialkot Dubai bound PIA’s flight Sialkot International Airport

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dubai-bound PIA’s flight takes off from Sialkot

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories