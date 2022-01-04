Dubai-bound PIA’s flight takes off from Sialkot

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has commenced its flights from Sialkot to Dubai. According to the details, the first flight took off from Sialkot International Airport on Sunday night.

A simple ceremony was held at Sialkot International Airport on the inauguration of PIA’s first flight PK 179. The ceremony was attended by Usman Dar. SAPM Youth Affairs, Chaudhry Ikhlaq, Provincial Minister of Special Education Punjab and Khawaja Masood, Chairman Sialkot International Airport.

The Passengers were welcomed and seen off by distinguished guests along with PIA General Manager Passenger Sales, Muhammad Shafique, Dy GM Passenger Sales, Ahmed Faraz and other airline officials. A Cake cutting ceremony was also held at the airport and passengers were presented with flowers.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated officials and said that the airline will take all necessary steps in providing convenient air travel facilities. He instructed the concerned officials to provide best services to the passengers.

Earlier during the day, a meeting session was held at a local hotel between PIA Marketing Officials and the airline’s trade partners who assured their full support to PIA. PIA is now operating twice a week flights from Sialkot to Dubai and has 31 flights per week to Dubai from different cities of Pakistan.

