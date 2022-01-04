ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.32%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.8%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.05%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.1%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
TRG 119.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
UNITY 27.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WAVES 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.1 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,080 Increased By 193.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 79.4 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Drone attack on US base foiled

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

BAGHDAD: Two armed drones were shot down on Monday as they approached an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad’s international airport, Iraqi security sources said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

The attack came as Iran and its allies in Iraq marked the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport ordered by then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

Commenting on the attack, an official of the U.S.-led international military coalition said the base’s defence system had engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident”.

“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the coalition official said in a brief statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for similar incidents in the past. Footage provided by the coalition official showed what the official said was debris of two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on the wing of one drone reading “Soleimani’s revenge”.

