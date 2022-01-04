KU offers admission fee waiver to needy candidates

Karachi: The University of Karachi under its Student Admission Fund (SAF) has exempted the admission fee submission to help the needy/ deserving candidates.

The SAF is the merit-cum-need based fund designed to provide an equal opportunity and chance to facilitate the education seekers/ students to help them build their bright future and better life.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that from the platform of the Directorate of Admissions, the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has initiated the SAF in 2020 to help the needy/ deserving on-merit candidates by waiving off their partial or full admission fee.

She informed that in the wake of the coronavirus a 50 percent increase has been made in the SAF. The KU would like to facilitate candidates who are facing financial problems.

Those students who could not secure admission at the university due to their financial conditions would now be able to get admission on the campus.

She mentioned that once candidates get admission, they can apply for other scholarships/ funds for the whole program, they got admission in. She said that the SAF only facilitates the candidates at the time of admission and not for the whole program.

Dr Saima further said that the ‘fee waiver forms’ are available at the SAF Counter located at the KU Gymnasium Hall between 10 am to 3 pm from January 4 to 7, 2021.

She added that candidates, who wish to avail of this fund, must bring the father/guardian’s income certificate or any other related document, a photocopy of the candidate and father/guardian’s CNIC, a photocopy of Form “B”, a photocopy of the last month’s utility bills of electricity, gas, water, and sewerage, and telephone and directed them to attach these documents along with their SAF forms.

