Pakistan

ABL to facilitate innovative freelancers’ community

Press Release 04 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Allied Bank (ABL) has always strived to be the industry leader in terms of technology and innovation. It is in this spirit that ABL and Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) have partnered to support, shape, and facilitate the freelancers’ community of Pakistan in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to promote financial inclusion in the country.

The MOU signing ceremony was held in the Innovation Lab located at the ABL Head Office, Lahore and was signed by Mohsin Mithani, Group Head – Digital Financial Services and Innovation, ABL and Haroon Q. Raja, founding member of PAFLA. Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Aziz Awan Chief – Digital Banking Group ABL expressed his optimism regarding the partnership with PAFLA whilst stating that ABL has always been at the forefront of innovation and that the freelance community of Pakistan shows great promise for the growing tech industry in Pakistan.

PAFLA is the largest and fastest-growing non-profit representing the independent workforce in Pakistan. It provides its members with a powerful support system and voice through policy advocacy, benefits, resources, and community.

As per the agreement, ABL- PAFLA chapters will be opened in various cities of Pakistan in order to promote the freelancing industry of Pakistan. Furthermore, an ambassador programme will also be initiated through which student ambassadors at leading universities of Pakistan will be appointed to spread awareness and knowledge whilst also conducting engaging activities for upcoming freelancers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

