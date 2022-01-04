ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.21%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FFL 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
GTECH 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.81%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.46%)
TELE 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
TPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TPLP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 26.2 (0.57%)
BR30 19,731 Increased By 242.7 (1.25%)
KSE100 45,075 Increased By 188.2 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 92.2 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Indian shares start 2022 with strong gains

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose more than 1.5% in this year’s first trading session on Monday as banking and auto stocks rallied despite a surge in the country’s COVID-19 cases.

At the closing bell, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.57% at 17,625.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 1.60% higher at 59,183.22 points. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 earlier touched a six-week high.

Most of the Nifty 50 stocks were in positive territory, with top private lenders Axis Bank and ICICI Bank among the biggest gainers as they added 2.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

Nifty’s bank index had its best day since May, also aided by a 5.1% jump in Federal Bank following positive quarterly figures on total deposits.

Shares of Fino Payments Bank were up 2.9% after the central bank granted the company approval for starting an international remittance business.

The Nifty auto index closed 1.62% higher after several automakers logged strong December sales numbers.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Omicron variant India COVID19 cases

