ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.39%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.9%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.84%)
TELE 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 119.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,641 Increased By 31.7 (0.69%)
BR30 19,743 Increased By 254.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 45,108 Increased By 221 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,744 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

PARIS: European shares ended at all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.5% higher at a record close of 489.99 points.

The benchmark surged 22.4% in 2021, its second-best yearly performance since 2009, as economic stimulus measures, earnings growth and vaccine rollouts encouraged investors to pour money into the stock market.

“Although COVID-19 variants permeated the global economy, 2021 was the year of records with many bourses closing at or near record highs, while inflows into equities surpassed their largest accumulation ever ($928 billion),” said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies.

“Peering into 2022, we expect volatility to rise.”

Stock indexes in Germany, France, Italy and Spain were up between 0.5% and 1.4%, while London markets were closed. Automakers led gains among European sectors with a 2.4% rise, following a slew of positive production reports and annual targets from global vehicle makers, including Hyundai and Tesla.

Banking stocks gained 0.9%, tracking a rise in euro zone government bond yields. They were the best performing European sector in 2021, as a surge in inflation pushed traders to price in faster monetary policy tightening across the globe.

Planemaker Airbus rose 3.4% after sources said it had provisionally exceeded its target of 600 jet deliveries in 2021.

Lufthansa jumped 8.9% after Citi upgraded the stock to “buy” from “sell,” expecting the German airlines to benefit from the reopening of Asian routes, particularly China.

Air France KLM gained 4.9% as the brokerage upgraded the stock to “neutral”.

A survey showed factory activity in the euro zone remained resilient in December, as factories took advantage of supply chain issues easing and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace.

While coronavirus cases saw a rapid increase in several parts of the world, investors were largely relieved by signs the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta one.

Italian truckmaker Iveco Group plunged 10.2% in its first day of trading on the Milan bourse, after it was spun off from CNH Industrial.

European shares European stocks COVID19 European STOXX 600 index Omicron variant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

European stocks kick off 2022 at record highs

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories