ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 99.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.21%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FFL 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
GTECH 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.81%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.46%)
TELE 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
TPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TPLP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.55 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 26.2 (0.57%)
BR30 19,731 Increased By 242.7 (1.25%)
KSE100 45,075 Increased By 188.2 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 92.2 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: US stock indexes inched higher on Monday, looking to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, while shares in heavyweight Tesla jumped after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

Tesla climbed 9.0% after the company’s quarterly deliveries exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up production in China.

The stock gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, followed by Apple and Nvidia.

The banking index added 2.7%, with Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo gaining 1.8% to 4.6%, tracking a jump in US Treasury yields as investors expected a series of US interest rate hikes this year.

Shares of oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp gained more than 1% each as crude prices rose on tight supply and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022.

The S&P 500 energy index was the top sectoral performer in 2021 with a 47.7% rise - its biggest yearly gain ever - as surging oil prices turbo-charged corporate profits.

“There is certain optimism that we are seeing at the start of the year with a general sense that the Omicron variant won’t do quite the damage to the economy as the market initially thought it would,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments.

“But, we cannot replicate 2021 gains as we expect some curbs in corporate earnings growth.”

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 90.66 points, or 0.25%, at 36,428.96, the S&P 500 was up 13.18 points, or 0.28%, at 4,779.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 82.09 points, or 0.52%, at 15,727.06.

All of Wall Street’s main indexes ended 2021 with monthly, quarterly and annual gains, recording their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The benchmark S&P 500 added 27% in 2021 and reported 70 record-high closes, its the second-most ever, in a tumultuous year hit by new Covid-19 variants and supply chain shortages.

The Dow added 18.7% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 21.4%.

Weighing on the markets, Pfizer and BioNTech fell 3.2% and 5.6% even as the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 years.

Overall, the healthcare index was down 1.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 43 new lows.

Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Morgan Stanley Apple Inc Wells Fargo JPMorgan Tesla US stock indexes

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street climbs in upbeat start to 2022

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories