ANL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.9%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
AVN 96.50 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (6.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.41%)
GGL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.04%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.15%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
MLCF 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.34%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.43%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
TPL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.54%)
TPLP 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.59%)
TREET 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.89%)
TRG 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.1%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 39.4 (0.86%)
BR30 19,489 Increased By 156.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,887 Increased By 290.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,647 Increased By 144.9 (0.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TIM shares up

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

MILAN: Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose 2.9% on Monday after state investor CDP renewed its support for a stalled plan to merge the former phone monopoly’s network assets with those of fibre optic rival Open Fiber.

Italy should quickly build a single broadband network to avoid duplicating investments as it prepares to spend European recovery funds, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, president of the Treasury-owned CDP, told Sunday’s Il Sole 24 Ore daily.

TIM’s fixed line is the indebted company’s most prized asset and a single network would help it to boost its returns by reducing competition.

Gorno Tempini, who sits on TIM’s board of directors, said there was no alternative to reviving an accord between the phone group and Open Fiber.

“And we need to hurry: in two years’ time, possible synergies on investments and projects could be less relevant,” he said.

With a 10% stake, CDP is TIM’s second-largest investor and it controls Open Fiber. “These statements look unusually bullish, in our view, and seem to revive the single network dossier, after it was frozen for months following the appointment of a new government almost one year ago”, Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said.

TIM faces a takeover approach by US fund KKR that has indicatively valued the group at 33 billion euros ($38 billion) including debt.

Asked about KKR, Gorno Tempini said CDP habitually worked with private investors whose presence was a vote of confidence in its investment choices.

CDP Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) Open Fiber Giovanni Gorno Tempini

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

TIM shares up

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

‘Mini-budget’: Delay of a few days doesn’t really matter: Tarin

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories