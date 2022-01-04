ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.39%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
AVN 99.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.9%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
GGL 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
GTECH 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.39%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.84%)
TELE 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 119.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.58%)
UNITY 27.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,641 Increased By 31.7 (0.69%)
BR30 19,743 Increased By 254.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 45,108 Increased By 221 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,744 Increased By 97.2 (0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Two districts: Bilawal appoints PPP office-bearers

Recorder Report 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday appointed office bearers of the District Central Karachi, and Malir with immediate effect.

As per the in charge Media Cell Bilawal House Surendar Valasai, Masroor Ahsan and Salman Abdullah Murad have been appointed as Presidents of District Central Karachi and Malir, respectively.

Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Bilawal appoints PPP office bearers

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Two districts: Bilawal appoints PPP office-bearers

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories