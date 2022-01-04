Two districts: Bilawal appoints PPP office-bearers

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday appointed office bearers of the District Central Karachi, and Malir with immediate effect.

As per the in charge Media Cell Bilawal House Surendar Valasai, Masroor Ahsan and Salman Abdullah Murad have been appointed as Presidents of District Central Karachi and Malir, respectively.

Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here.

