ANL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
ASC 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
ASL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
GGGL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.3%)
GGL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.17%)
PACE 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.55%)
TELE 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.73%)
TPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
TPLP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
TREET 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
TRG 120.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.74%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 29.1 (0.63%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 250.8 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,106 Increased By 219.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,745 Increased By 98.4 (0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iesco CEO vows to eradicate power theft

Press Release 04 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said he is committed to eradicate all forms of power theft from the Iesco region and a series of indiscriminate actions is being taken to achieve this goal.

According to the details, in December 2021, 3,664 suspicious electrical connections were caught, 3,597 meters were found slow. Direct supply of electricity was being made from 60 meters, tampered with 4 meters and power was being stolen by drilling holes in 3 meters.

Based on power theft and slow meters, more than 2 million units were charged to the concerned consumers and fines of more than Rs 40 million imposed.

Applications have also been submitted for legal proceeding.

The Iesco CEO requested the consumers to join the company in this national campaign and report the power theft and its supporting elements to the relevant SDO Office, Helpline No 118 or complain on the company’s specific landline number.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan Iesco CEO vows to eradicate power theft

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Iesco CEO vows to eradicate power theft

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories